Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner 'call off divorce'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have reportedly called off their divorce.

The former couple went their separate ways in June 2015, but remained close for the sake of their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and five-year-old Samuel.

Following a recent turbulent period that almost saw them walk away from one another for good, they have decided to try and work out their differences and give their marriage another try.

A source told People: "Jen has called off the divorce. She really wants to work things out with Ben. They are giving things another try."

An insider who is close to the couple said the decision to stop divorce proceedings after a two-year separation was mutual.

They added: "There is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other. They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents."

Affleck and Garner reportedly looked "happy" when they threw a party at their home in Los Angeles for their son Samuel's birthday last month.

A source said: "The girls had wrapped presents for Sam, including superhero toys. They had a cake. Everyone seemed happy."

It was previously reported Jennifer initially wanted to file for divorce in order to "move on" and focus on the "happy things" in her life as she was "exhausted" from all the ups and downs.

But the duo continued to live together to co-parent their children - having spend the festive break together in Montana and also having taken family holidays.

Affleck declared last year that doing the right thing for their kids was "the most important thing".

He added: "We're good friends and we're doing our best, and the kids are fabulous and we're working on our best for them."

- Bang! Showbiz

- NZ Herald