ZM's Secret Sound winner says she'll buy new car and a holiday

The winner of ZM's $50,000 Secret Sound says she'll be spending her prize money on a new car and a holiday.

Aimee Balle, who has an 8-week-old baby, won the $50,000 prize when she correctly guessed the Secret Sound as an ashtray in a car being pulled in and out.

The young mum told Fletch, Vaughan and Megan this morning that the first thing on her list was a set of wheels for herself - she borrowed her mum's car this morning to make it to the ZM studios.

Aimee also plans to reward herself with a holiday sometime soon - once the initial shock has worn off.

"I'll definitely go on a holiday sometime in the next six months or so when the baby's a bit older, but honestly I haven't really thought about it. It's not really sunk in yet."

She said she'd already been inundated with messages from people, including complete strangers who have been asking for a share of the prize money.

Aimee was the last caller of the day when she rang Jase and PJ to give the Secret Sound competition a shot. She was just about to give up when she made the winning call.

"I thought I'd give up and not call. But I thought I'd press the call button one more time," Balle said after winning.

"I'm really, really happy right now."

- NZ Herald