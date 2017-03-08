Logan fans disappointed after waiting for non-existent end-credits scene

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Logan fans who waited for an end-credits scene after the film were disappointed to discover there isn't one at all.

That's because of a deliberate choice made by director James Mangold, who worked hard to steer the film clear of familiar superhero movie tropes.

Speaking to the Toronto Sun, Mangold said the decision to avoid the Marvel-favoured approach of including an end-credits scene was all part of doing things differently.

"I was pretty fanatical about saying, 'If this is how these other movies are doing it, we're going the other way.' If there's normally a cameo or an end-credit scene, we're not doing that," he told the Sun.

"That's essentially turning it into a product that has to come out of the widget machine the same way every time and that's not how the best movies are going to get made...in any genre."

Despite end-credit scenes now being an expectation of superhero films, Mangold was determined to set Logan apart from the Marvel machine.

"The second it's like, 'Well, you're supposed to serve cheesecake at the end of the meal,' my response is, 'Really? Is that the new rule? I can't serve dinner at my house without cheesecake at the end?'

"And really, what are those scenes but ads for another movie? We were trying to make a movie that begun and ended on its own terms. There was nothing else to say, because we had said it."

Regardless of Mangold's intentions, the decision left many fans waiting in theatres, including at the film's Auckland preview screening, only to be rewarded with a blank screen and the lights turning on.

I just finished watching the movie Logan, and I sat through all the credits, as Marvel has taught me to do...FOR NOTHING! NO END CREDITS SCENE — yvette (@yvettegestrada) March 6, 2017

"Can't wait to see the end credits scene after Logan!" pic.twitter.com/oFBF0KdPv5 — Grace Miller (@grracemiller) March 7, 2017

Marvel's style of trolling: Make audience to seat for extra 5 minutes for the teaser after the end credits and then show nothing. #Logan — Engineerist (@PushprajZala) March 5, 2017

If you wait around for the end credits scene in #Logan, someone will come to tell you to leave the theatre. #XMen — Hilton Collins (@HiltonCollins) March 4, 2017

Logan is the third and final solo film starring Wolverine, who first appeared in the X-Men films. It is the ninth time Hugh Jackman has portrayed the titular character.

James Mangold also directed 2013's The Wolverine.

- NZ Herald