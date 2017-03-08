Alec Baldwin on 'SNL' Trump impression: 'I'm not going to do it much longer'

Alec Baldwin's days of impersonating Trump are numbered.

While President Donald Trump may have four more years in office, Baldwin does not plan on keeping up his impression for much longer.

"His policies aside, which you can hate, I thought he would have just relaxed," Baldwin told Extra.

"The maliciousness of this White House has people worried, which is why I'm not going to do it much longer, the impersonation, I don't know how much more people can take it."

Baldwin also addressed rumours that he may fill in for President Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner next month.

"If they wanted me to do it, I would probably do it, but I'm not quite sure they do. I think they may have a whole other idea."

Despite Baldwin's plans to end his Trump impression, he recently announced he is releasing a parody memoir about Trump called, You Can't Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump.

- news.com.au