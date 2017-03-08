Ed Sheeran reveals he's hooked up with members of Taylor Swift's 'girl squad'

Ed Sheeran has revealed he hooked up with some members of Taylor Swift's famous 'squad'.

The Shape of You hitmaker was invited by his friend to join her as the opening act for the North American dates on her 'Red Tour' back in 2013.

And while on the road Ed has now spilled that he ended up bedding some of 27-year-old Taylor's inner circle - which includes star babes such as Lorde, Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Martha Hunt, Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Hailee Steinfeld, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne.

Happy 4th from us A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 4, 2016 at 6:14pm PDT

In an interview with the new issue of Rolling Stone magazine, he said:

"Taylor's world is celebrity. I was this 22-year-old awkward British kid going on tour with the biggest artist in America, who has all these famous mates. It was very easy ... I would often find myself in situations just kind of waking up and looking over and being like, 'How the f**k did that happen?' "

Katy Perry recently summed up Ed's as a secret ladies' man, she said: "Everybody loves him, no one's scared of him, they want to date him. They can have him."

And Ed, 26, has made no secret of the fact he's even written about some of his sexual conquests - particularly on his second album, 2014's X.

Continued below.

Related Content Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake shine at iHeartRadio Music Awards Ed Sheeran hit Justin Bieber in the face with a golf club after a messy night out Live stream: Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran set for iHeartRadio Awards

He wrote Don't about a fling with a fellow pop star that ends when he learns she's had sex with a friend who was staying on the same hotel floor.

It was rumoured to be singer - and also Taylor squad member - Ellie Goulding, who afterwards released On My Mind, which included the telling lyric: "You wanted my heart, but I just liked your tattoos."

But Ellie has denied having ever been romantically involved with the Castle On The Hill rocker.

Ed and Taylor's close friendship led to speculation they were dating but he has dismissed the rumours, saying: "I found that aspect quite lazy journalism. There wasn't any truth to it whatsoever."

The BFFs see each other only a couple of times a year but have managed to keep their "close" bond.

And Ed - who is now in a committed relationship with school sweetheart Cherry Seaborn - can see them doing a stadium tour together in the future, similar to the Legends of the Summer run of concerts Jay Z and Justin Timberlake did in 2013.

He mused: "She would be there if everything ended for me. Taylor is kind of an anomaly in that sense."

Defending his pal from recent criticisms, he added: "She's omnipresent because she's the most famous woman in the world, so she can't make the decision to not be in the press. I always stick up for Taylor."