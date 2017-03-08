Amy Schumer's new Netflix special is here, but is it actually anything new?

Amy Schumer's new Netflix special has arrived with more of her potty-mouthed, filthy and political humour, but critics are getting bored.

In an excerpt of Amy Schumer: The Leather Special - obtained by People - due to be released today, she speaks out against Hollywood's issues with her weight in a new Netflix special.

"I'm what Hollywood calls very fat. Before I did anything, somebody like explained to me, 'Just so you know, Amy, no pressure, but if you weigh over 140 lbs., it will hurt people's eyes. And I was like ['Okay.'] I just bought it. I was like, 'Okay, I'm new to town. So I lost weight.

"I look very stupid skinny. My dumb head stays the same size but then my body, like, shrivels and I just look like a, like a Thanksgiving Day parade [balloon] of Tonya Harding. Nobody likes it. It's not cute on me.

"I got worried because it gets in your head - just everything on television and movies and magazines and the internet. All the women are just beautiful little skeletons with tits...I'm like, 'Oh, my god! Are men still going to be attracted to me?' And that's when I remembered ... they don't care.

"I feel very good in my own skin. I feel strong. I feel healthy. I do. I feel sexy."

But while Schumer's new show may do wonders for breaking boundaries, stereotypes and beauty standards, its making less of an impression on critics.

Paste Magazine said it "feels more tired than anything else", with many critics saying Schumer merely continues to rehash her usual material and the LA Times added:

"Amy Schumer: The Leather Special was as funny as it is dirty, it would be the next step in her drunken walk of shame toward world domination...[but] ironically, the dirtier it gets, the less daring it feels".

And Newsday summarised it by saying: "It's too much. What initially shocks then leads to a numbing sensation. An hour of this? No thanks".

