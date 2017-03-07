10:29am Wed 8 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

TCM to honor Robert Osborne with 48-hour tribute

NEW YORK (AP) " Turner Classic Movies will honor its late long-time host Robert Osborne with a 48-hour tribute celebrating his 23-year tenure with the network.

The network said Tuesday that the tribute will run all day Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19. Osborne, the longtime face of TCM, died Monday at age 84.

The tribute will feature long-form interviews conducted by Osborne, an interview of Osborne conducted by Alec Baldwin for the host's 20th anniversary and Osborne's very first movie intro, filmed for Turner Classic's first broadcast in 1994, for "Gone With the Wind."

Some of Osborne's interviews include sit-downs with Debbie Reynolds, Liza Minelli and Peter O'Toole.

On Monday, TCM recalled Osborne as "fundamental in shaping TCM into what it is today."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 08 Mar 2017 11:15:25 Processing Time: 90ms