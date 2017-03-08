Pregnant Beyonce gets her own Barbie doll

Beyonce's pregnant performance at the Grammy Awards has been immortalised as a custom Barbie doll.

The 35-year-old R&B superstar is expecting twins with her husband Jay Z but she didn't let her pregnancy stop her from taking to the stage at the prestigious ceremony in February to wow with a nine-minute medley of the tracks Love Drought and Sandcastles from her acclaimed album Lemonade.

Grammy 2017, pregnant @beyonce #beyonce #doll #marcusbaby #grammy #grammys2017 #boneca #gravida A post shared by Marcus Baby (@marcusbabymaximo) on Mar 6, 2017 at 6:48am PST

Before taking to the stage herself, Beyoncé was seen in a video montage wearing an striking metallic two piece which showed off her baby bump with a golden cape flowing behind.

She then stepped out onto the flower-strewn stage in an extravagant gold sequinned gown teamed with a gold crown surrounded by an array of more than 20 backing dancers and she sent the star-studded audience into raptures when the wooden chair she was sitting in dipped back, sending her parallel with the floor.

Her appearance - which was witness by Jay Z and the couple's five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy as well as her sister Solange - was praised as the performance of the night and now Brazilian designer Marcus Baby has created a Barbie in Beyonce's likeness from the evening.

The self-confessed Beyoncé super-fan has a huge collection of the iconic Mattel toys - which were created by Ruth Handler and launched in 1959 and are still massively popular now - which he alters to look like celebrities.

This is the third figure he has made to look like his idol, but Marcus insists none of his unique dolls are for sale, they are just for him to enjoy and for visitors to his website and Instagram page.

Don't just stand there! @madonna #madonna #doll #marcusbaby #vogue A post shared by Marcus Baby (@marcusbabymaximo) on Mar 4, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

Remember the time @michaeljackson #michaeljackson #doll #marcusbaby A post shared by Marcus Baby (@marcusbabymaximo) on Mar 3, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

He said: "I did this job in five days and her clothes are made with gold 'strass', metal, chains, rings and wire. The doll has a plastic pregnant belly and also a fake piercing in her belly button, same as the original Beyonce.

"I have 250 other dolls which are inspired by other celebrities, but they are only for myself. I don't sell to anyone."

Other stars Marcus has turned into toys include Adele, Shakira, Freddie Mercury, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and Michael Jackson.

- NZ Herald