The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending March 5, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. The Shack by William P. Young - 9780964729292 - (Windblown Media)

2. Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty - 9780698138636 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. The Girl Before by J.P. Delaney - 9780425285053 - (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Burn by Helen Hardt - No ISBN Available - (Waterhouse Press)

5. If You Were Mine by Melanie Harlow - No ISBN Available - (MH Publishing)

6. The Hot One by Lauren Blakely - No ISBN Available - (Lauren Blakely Books)

7. Echoes in Death by J.D. Robb - 9781250123145 - (St. Martin's Press)

8. A Harmless Little Ruse by Meli Raine - No ISBN Available - (Prosaic Press, Inc.)

9. Cole by Tijan - 9781536585803 - (Tijan)

10. Heartbreak Hotel by Jonathan Kellerman - 9780345541444 - (Random House Publishing Group)

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

