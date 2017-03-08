The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending March 5, 2017:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

2. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4. Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

7. NBA 2K17, 2K

8. Fax from iPhone - send fax app, BPMobile

9. GiraffeMoji, AppMoji, Inc.

10. Tabs & Chords by Ultimate Guitar - learn and play, Ultimate Guitar

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Bitmoji - Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips

2. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

5. YouTube - Watch and Share Videos, Music & Clips, Google, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

Continued below.

Related Content Australian model hailed a hero after rescuing teens from ice lake in Central Park, New York Herald daily quiz: February 24 Rachel Smalley: Even as we look back to Christchurch earthquake, let us also look forward

7. Google Maps - Navigation & Transit, Google, Inc.

8. Uber, Uber Technologies, Inc.

9. Spotify Music, Spotify Ltd.

10. RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch, Atari

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. The Escapists, Team17 Software Ltd

2. Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang

3. Little Kitten - My Favorite Cat, Fox and Sheep GmbH

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. SpongeBob Moves In, Nickelodeon

6. Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location, Scott Cawthon

7. Bloons TD 5 HD, Ninja Kiwi

8. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

9. Scribblenauts Unlimited, Warner Bros.

10. My Town : Fire station Rescue, My Town Games LTD

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch, Atari

2. YouTube - Watch and Share Videos, Music & Clips, Google, Inc.

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. Word Cookies!, BitMango

5. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. Google Chrome - The Fast and Secure Web Browser, Google, Inc.

8. Justice League Action Run, Warner Bros.

9. Paper.io, Voodoo

10. Rabbids Crazy Rush, Ubisoft

___

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.