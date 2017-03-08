2:09am Wed 8 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

George Michael had heart disease, died of natural causes, UK coroner says

LONDON (AP) " George Michael had heart disease, died of natural causes, UK coroner says.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 08 Mar 2017 02:09:12 Processing Time: 26ms