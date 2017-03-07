10:52pm Tue 7 March
Russia gives new 'Beauty and the Beast' film a 16+ rating

MOSCOW (AP) " Russia's Culture Ministry has given the green light to the release of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" movie despite protests over a gay character.

The ministry told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it has granted a screening license to the film with a 16+ age restriction.

The decision comes several days after Vitaly Milonov, a lawmaker known for his extreme right views, petitioned the ministry to ban it. In a letter released by the RIA Novosti news agency on Saturday, Milonov protested against the screening of a movie that disseminates "overt and shameless propaganda of sin and sexual perversion under the guise of a fairy tale."

The film will be released later this month.

