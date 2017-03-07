Sky News presenter's epic eye-roll caught on camera

Admit it. We've all been there.

Someone says something so ridiculous that you just can't help but produce an eye-roll of epic proportions.

Sky News presenter Janine Perrett was in that situation last night - except her disdain was captured live on air.

Perrett couldn't hide true feelings when co-host Ross Cameron suggested there could be a possible link between autism and vaccinations.

"They say the autism link has been described as 'discredited', except the fact on the data is that the autism has rapidly increased, coefficient with the increase in vaccination," Cameron said.

"I don't say there's a cause or link, I'm not qualified, but I just say that I'm not prepared ... I'm happy for 'no jab, no pay'.

"I'm happy for that but I just don't think we know. We've only just resolved the human genome. We're at our infancy of our understanding of the human body."

Perrett repeatedly shook her head and pulled the political commentator up on his claims.

The discussion comes after One Nation leader Pauline Hanson raised eyebrows on Sunday when she described the "no jab, no pay" policy as a "dictatorship".

The Queensland senator also said parents should do their own research into vaccination.

- news.com.au