Kim Dotcom: Caught in the Web documentary trailer released

The life of internet tycoon Kim Dotcom will be shown on the big screen in a new documentary set to be released this month.

Kim Dotcom: Caught In The Web will get its world premiere at this year's South by SouthWest, or SXSW, in Texas early next week.

The trailer has been released online this week and provides a look into what is said to be a larger-than life story of the person dubbed to be the most wanted man online.

In the opening scenes of the trailer, Dotcom is seen wiping the sweat off his brow with a small towel.

Smiling, he says of the documentary: "It's really like a Hollywood script. That's how I see it. This whole thing is a movie that's playing out for like, four-and-a-half years already.

"And I'm the main act.''

The film is directed by Kiwi film-maker and University of Auckland academic Annie Goldson.

It follows Dotcom's beginnings as a young hacker in Germany and through to his move to Hong Kong, where he established well-known file sharing site, Megaupload.

The film goes on to his journey with then-wife Mona and their children and their move to New Zealand in 2010 and then his ongoing battles with the US government.

Goldson, who is a professor in Media and Communication, said: "As a character, Kim Dotcom has a rollicking back story, but as important as the narrative is the analysis of the issues underlying the Dotcom case; piracy and file-sharing, privacy and surveillance and sovereignty.

"Dotcom is seen by some as a commercial genius, like many entrepreneurs pushing the envelope and working in the grey zone; a kind of disruptive innovator.

"Others believe he is a simple thief, acquiring huge personal wealth off the back of the labour of others.''

