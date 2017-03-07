Peter Jackson's Mortal Engines will be full of Kiwis

A cast list for a movie being produced by Peter Jackson has been released - and it's full of Kiwis.

Mortal Engines is being produced by Jackson and Fran Walsh and will be directed by Christian Rivers. It will start shooting in spring, it was confirmed today.

The cast for the book adaptation features local actors Mark Hadlow, Nathaniel Lees, Caren Pistorius, Joel Tobeck, Stephen Ure, Maria Walker, Khan West, Peter Rowley and Megan Edwards.

Other stars include Sophie Cox, Menik Gooneratne, Andrew Lees and Terry Norris, Hera

Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Leila George, Stephen Lang and Jihae.

The film, based on a popular sci-fi series by Philip Reeve, is set for release on December 13, 2018.

The series imagines a future in which Earth's cities roam the globe on wheels, competing for diminished resources.

