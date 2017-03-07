Warrant for Azealia Banks over claims she bit the breast of a security guard

A Manhattan judge issued a bench warrant Monday for bad-girl rapper Azealia Banks after she failed to show up in court for biting the boob of a security guard who tossed her from nightclub 1 Oak.

The combustible Harlemite, 25, called her lawyer and supplied him with a message for Judge Kathryn Paek.

Her lawyer read her note in Manhattan Criminal Court: "I can be back tomorrow if the court needs it."

The attorney said Banks was out of the country. The judge was not satisfied with the terse statement and ordered a bench warrant for her arrest.

She faces assault and harassment raps for allegedly chomping on the breast of a security guard who threw her out of the Meatpacking District club Dec. 16, 2015.

The troubled rapstress was recently assigned a free lawyer after her private attorney requested the change.

It's been an interesting start to 2017 for the rapper, who recently showed up to the Paris fashion week with the bottom half of her outfit missing.

But it was also her social media stoush with fellow star Rihanna which had her in the headlines in January.

The all-out war between the pair started after Azealia took exception to celebrities speaking out against Donald Trump's "Muslim ban".

"Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!" - Rihanna wrote.

Banks responded with: "As far as Rihanna (who isn't a citizen, and can't vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really need to shut up and sit down."

"Stop chastising the president. It's stupid and pathetic to watch. All of these confused people confuse other confused people."

Things went further downhill when the rapper posted Rihanna's phone number online. It was later deleted.





The pair then exchanged a heated debate over Instagram photos and comments, with Rihanna posting a pouty selfie and responding to a video where Banks suggested she had been killing chickens for three years as part of ritual sacrifices.

She added alongside the picture: "The face you make when you a immigrant #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens."

