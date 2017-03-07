Chrissy Teigen reveals she has post-partum depression

Chrissy Teigen has bravely discussed her battle with postpartum depression for the first time.

According to Daily Mail, she penned an essay for Glamour magazine, the model - who welcomed daughter Luna with husband John Legend in April 2016 - made the admission in a bid to help other new mothers as she discussed the stigma surrounding the illness.

The Sports Illustrated cover star, 31, admitted she felt 'selfish' admitting that she was struggling after the birth but is now feeling better with the help of anti-depressants and therapy.

I'll just say it: I have post partum depression. So much love to @glamourmag for letting me share something that was eating me up inside for months and months. One of the most amazing things about social media is the ability to interact candidly with friends and fans and it felt so weird knowing what I was going through but not really feeling like it was the right place to speak on it. I've always felt genuinely close to all of you and I'm insanely relieved you now know something that has been such a huge part of me for so long. My full essay is on the @glamourmag bio. A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 6, 2017 at 9:24am PST

Chrissy admitted: 'I felt selfish, icky, and weird saying aloud that I'm struggling. Sometimes I still do...'

'I didn't think it could happen to me. I have a great life. I have all the help I could need but postpartum does not discriminate.'

Discussing the moment she decided to seek help, she recalled: 'I looked at my doctor, and my eyes welled up because I was so tired of being in pain.'

Chrissy revealed that she has been taking antidepressants for little over a month.

She is also planning on seeing a therapist - as she quipped that she should have started seeing one before welcoming Luna.

Explaining why she decided to open up about her battle, she revealed that she wanted it known that postpartum depression can affect anyone and it is not an illness to be ashamed of.

Later in the day she took to Instagram to share her essay with fans, telling them: 'I'll just say it: I have post partum depression. So much love to @glamourmag for letting me share something that was eating me up inside for months and months.'

On Twitter, she responded the the outpouring of support she had received, insisting: 'Important note: please don't feel like you have to tiptoe around me! It is the most uncomfortable feeling ahhhh only downside to sharing PPD.'

And she joked: 'All of a sudden everyone's "how are you!" turns to "how arrrrrre you??????" know what I'm saying? No? Yes? Ah.'

Headed to Beauty and the Beast! @laurapolko @allanface @monicarosestyle A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 2, 2017 at 6:36pm PST

Postpartum depression - also known as postnatal depression - is a type of depression that many parents experience after having a baby.

It's a common problem, affecting more than 1 in every 10 women within a year of giving birth. It can also affect fathers and partners, although this is less common.

