Lena Dunham has heard Lorde's new album - here's her verdict

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

It's already a hit with more than 14 million YouTube views, and Green Light already has Lorde fans clamouring for more new music.

But one fan has already heard the Kiwi pop star's new album, and she's delivered her verdict.

Lena Dunham took to Instagram to celebrate the release of Green Light, the first taste of Lorde's second album which is yet to be given a release date.

The Girls star spilled a few details, saying she watched Lorde and producer Jack Antonoff - Dunham's partner - recording it over an 18-month process.

She said the album was '80s-inspired and was made for "anyone who has ever been in love (or) hate".

"Ella & Jack worked on most of this album in our apartment and it was a privilege to watch her create and feed her little snacks," said Dunham.

"For anyone who has ever been in love, been in hate, felt like they were living in the dizzying lights of an 80s movie- Melodrama is your album and Green Light is your jam," she wrote.

Lorde's bestie Taylor Swift also celebrated the release of Green Light, calling it "a magnificent bop for the ages".

g2g brb just gonna make up an interpretive dance to this magnificent bop for the ages ELLA I LOVE YOU A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:34pm PST

Lorde hasn't revealed a release date for her new album, but she has festival performances booked at Coachella in April and the Governor's Ball in June.

- NZ Herald