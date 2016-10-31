Jewel had to be a 'warrior' in order to get back to New Zealand

It's been about 13 years since Jewel last played in New Zealand, but the pop star has a fair few good excuses.

The Save Your Soul singer, who has a 5-year-old son, is currently starring in a series of nine Hallmark television movies and recently launched her own website off the back of her 2015 memoir Never Broken: Songs are only half the story.

And the New York Times bestseller did not hold back, revealing Jewel's dark past, which includes an abusive father, moving out of home at 15, becoming homeless at 18 and more.

It wasn't until she discovered music that she turned her life around.

"I've had such a varied and diverse life that, to get it to make sense was certainly a trick, because it looks like 50 different people's lives," the singer says, laughing.

"But I really wanted to show people that happiness doesn't depend on who you are or what you have, it really depends on what you think and how you curate your thoughts.

"If you observe your thoughts, it'll change your actions and the type of life you build. But it's not for the faint of heart, change is definitely for the warrior."

That said, she's learned how to master change. Even once Jewel found success in music, movies and writing, those pressures took over too, forcing her to make some tough choices.

She had to quit acting because "I didn't want to have two careers and no personal life", and when the touring aspect of music became too much, she quit touring overseas - which is why she hasn't been to New Zealand in so long.

"I just realised, you spend these two-year cycles making a record and touring and you can't create meaningful relationships and I really wanted that and to be able to have a family. You know, if life's a garden, you can only water so many things and have them grow," she says.

But now, finally, things are starting to fall into place, paving the way back to New Zealand.

Jewel's book has found massive success and she's looking to turn her website into a business. She's been able to return to acting on small projects that still allow her time for her family.

Plus the timing was meant to be - her son is old enough to go on tour with her and her old pal Don Henley was heading to New Zealand anyway, so she decided to tag along.

"I've always been a big fan [of Don Henley]. I think he's a great singer/songwriter, his record is really lovely and I've known him a little through the years and it just seemed like a really nice way to get back over there," she says.

She'll appear with Henley during a New Zealand tour this month when she'll play a solo acoustic set, during which fans are pretty much guaranteed to hear all their favourite tunes, as it turns out the star isn't a fan of set lists.

"I'll probably just do whatever people call out," she says laughing. "I like to take requests and tell stories ... so hopefully people will be kind."

LOWDOWN:

What: Jewel live with Don Henley

When/Where: Christchurch's Horncastle Arena on March 21, Auckland's Vector Arena on March 23 and Wellington's TSB Bank Arena on March 25

Tickets: Ticketek for Wellington and Christchurch, Ticketmaster for Auckland

