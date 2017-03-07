Adele flees mid-gig bug attack: 'It was sucking my blood!'

It seems not only is Adele not cut out for the Australian weather, she's not loving the country's litany of bugs, either.

During her second sold-out show in Brisbane, the British superstar was surrounded onstage by a fleet of persistent mosquitoes.

In true Adele fashion, she let the crowd know all about it.

"I'm sorry, I'm not Australian, I don't like bugs!" she screamed before fleeing across the stage.

"It was sucking my blood, it was sucking my blood!"

It comes as the multiple Grammy-winner fought off a beetle, a cricket and a cockroach during her first Queensland gig the night before.

"Oh my god, I'm not just saying it because of last time, there's a beetle on my stage ... just saw a cockroach. run for your life," she joked.

"It's a sanctuary up here, I'm loving it."

Adele running from the Mosquitos is the best thing you'll see all day — alanah (@Adele_Adkins05) March 5, 2017

Continued below.

Related Content Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake shine at iHeartRadio Music Awards A harrowing report from the Max Key VIP experience Adele Australian tour: Singer confirms she's married

During her first few Aussie shows, the singer has talked about not being prepared for the weather, and not bringing appropriate stage outfits to contend with the heat.

"I'm sure you can tell I'm not cut out for your weather," she said in Brisbane.

"My makeup has already come off. I'm shining. Even my eyelids are sweating.

"I've never worn a dress like this. I'm basically celebrating Beauty and The Beast coming out."

Adele kicks off her three-date New Zealand tour next week in Auckland.

- news.com.au