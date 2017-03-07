Harry Potter play gets 11 Olivier Awards nominations

LONDON (AP) " Magical adventure "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" leads the race for British theater's Olivier Awards , with nominations in 11 categories including best new play.

Jamie Parker, who plays an adult Harry in the two-part drama, is nominated for best actor, and there are also nominations for director John Tiffany and actress Noma Dumezweni, who plays grown-up Hermione Granger.

Among the acting nominees announced Monday for Britain's equivalent of the Tonys are Ian McKellen for "No Man's Land," Tom Hollander for "Travesties," Ed Harris for "Buried Child," Glenda Jackson for "King Lear" and Ruth Wilson for "Hedda Gabler"

Broadway-bound musical "Groundhog Day" has eight nominations, including best new musical.

Kenneth Branagh will receive a trophy for his contribution to theater during the April 9 ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall.