6:41pm Mon 6 March
Ryan Reynolds furthers hilarious feud with Hugh Jackman

By Natalie Wolfe

It's Deadpool vs Wolverine in this celebrity feud. Photos / AP
The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman feud just added another event to its timeline when Reynolds decided to hilariously burn the Aussie actor at one of his premieres.

Jackman is currently travelling the globe to promote his new and final X-Men movie Logan and decided to post a seemingly innocent photo posing with some fans.


"Thanks for an amazing visit Beijing!" Jackman wrote, to which Reynolds decided to counter.

"Pretty sure those are protesters," he joked, and the comment left Jackman speechless.



The pair worked together on X-Men Origins: Wolverine way back in 2009 and have hilariously been feuding ever since.

Since the success of the X-Men franchise, Reynolds went on to nab his own Marvel flick with Deadpool and Jackman continued to work as Wolverine.

Just this weekend the trailer for Reynolds' Deadpool 2 dropped before the Logan premiere and of course the American actor took the time to mock Jackman's Australian accent.

When Reynolds revealed he'd be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last December, Jackman had his turn of mocking the actor.

Using a cardboard cut out of Reynolds' face, Jackman posted the "100% real video by him" commenting on his star.

"Ryan Reynolds here ... how could a guy, who failed his high school drama class be this talented? I have no answer for that. But to quote my favourite actor, in the world, the great Australian Hugh Jackman, who, by the way, was People's sexiest man alive way before me, Americans are the most generous country on the planet."

He then added a bit of advice for his fans: "And, feel free to urinate on my section of the sidewalk."


- news.com.au

