Katy Perry on new look: 'I'm trying to get more attention'

By Natalie Wolfe

Katy Perry has finally spoken about her post-breakup makeover. Photo / AP
Everyone deals with a breakup in different ways. Whether it's binge-eating chocolate, sobbing through romantic movies or burning your ex's possessions, everyone has a different coping mechanism.

Katy Perry, who announced her split from actor Orlando Bloom last week, seems to have taken the makeover route, deciding to cut off the majority of her hair.

The Chained to the Rhythm singer posted a video to her Instagram on Friday captioning it with "I WASN'T READY TILL (sic) NOW" as she showed off her new do.

I WASNT READY TILL NOW

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Appearing at today's iHeart Radio Awards, radio host Elvis Duran commented on the huge amount of attention surrounding her haircut.

"Well yeah, if you're going this extreme it should, hello! I'm trying to get more attention," she joked.

"You can just grow it back. Honestly, I tried to take platinum and I had a lot of breakage. I always wanted to have that pixie haircut so I said, 'Let's just go for it'. I want to redefine what it means to be feminine," Perry added.

The singer started dating Bloom back in January last year but announced their split last week in a joint statement to Us Weekly.

"Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time," the statement said.

Their decision to break up came less than 48 hours after the pair were photographed smiling together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Clearly sick of the speculation around why the couple decided to end their relationship, Perry tweeted on Friday that "no one's a victim or a villain".


Perry has also just performed her newest single Chained to the Rhythm at the iHeart Radio Awards in Los Angeles.

- news.com.au

