Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake shine at iHeartRadio Music Awards

The iHeartRadio Awards have wrapped up and while a host of acts shared the acclaim, a select few stole the show.

First, Justin Timberlake - while accepting the night's first award for song of the year for his hit Can't Stop The Feeling - gave a rousing speech about diversity and inclusion.

And rounding out the evening, Mars closed the show, started his performance with his past hit, Treasure, and later sang his newest hit, the groovy That's What I Like.

But the star somewhat rejected the Innovator Award he was presented.

He said: "Innovator is a very heavy word. ...It's a little ironic for me because I genuinely feel like I'm just getting started," Mars, 31, said onstage, sporting a black suit and sunglasses. So buckle up. I don't know where we're going yet but we're going. Keep up y'all."

Other A-list stars were part of the awards show, too.

Ed Sheeran started solo and strummed his guitar during Shape of You and later walked to another stage to perform Castle on the Hill with a full band. Sheeran won best lyrics for co-writing Justin Bieber's Love Yourself.

"We started this song on the back of a tour bus," Sheeran said onstage next to co-writer Benny Blanco (Bieber, who didn't attend, also co-wrote the song).

The Chainsmokers, who won best new artist during the live telecast, performed Paris and Something Just Like This with Chris Martin, who ran into the crowd during the performance.

The EDM duo, who won a Grammy last month, also won dance song of the year for their ubiquitous hit Closer, featuring pop singer Halsey.

"It's been a really, really tough year, but I hope that somehow this song made the summer a little bit better for you guys despite everything that's been going on," Halsey said onstage.

Chris Martin and his band Coldplay won best tour. He accepted the award onstage with three people - not his band mates - but child background dancers who performed with Katy Perry at the top of the show.

"Hello, we are Coldplay. Thank you so much for this award. We love our job and we love our fans," the young girl read from a paper. "You wouldn't believe it, but we are in our late 30s."

Perry, in a bright red blazer, hot-pink pants and a short blonde haircut, kicked off the show with kid dancers dressed as laborers when she sang Chained to the Rhythm.

Miley Cyrus was ecstatic as she introduced her younger sister, Noah Cyrus, to the stage for a performance. Miley and her parents sang along as Noah performed Make Me (Cry) alongside English singer-producer Labrinth.

Pop singer Shawn Mendes, rapper Big Sean and Thomas Rhett - who won country artist of the year - also performed at the show, attended by John Legend, Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, Ansel Elgort, Macklemore, Jhene Aiko, Joe Jonas and more.

Drake, who didn't attend the show, was the top nominee with 12 nods, of which he took home four awards. Fifth Harmony, whose band member Camila Cabello recently left the group, won best fan army.

Some of the winners were announced on Snapchat, including Rihanna (R&B album of the year), Green Day (rock song of the year) and twenty one pilots (alternative rock artist of the year).

FULL WINNERS LIST HERE:

MAIN AWARDS

Song of the Year: Can't Stop the Feeling - Justin Timberlake

Innovator Award: Bruno Mars

Best New Artist: The Chainsmokers

Female Artist of the Year: Adele

Male Artist of the Year: Justin Bieber

Best Duo/Group of the Year: twenty one pilots

Best Tour: Coldplay A Head Full Of Dreams Tour

Pop Album of the Year: 25- Adele

Producer of the Year: Benny Blanco

ROCK

Alternative Rock Song of the Year: Heathens - twenty one pilots

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year: The Strumbellas

Rock Song of the Year: Bang Bang - Green Day

Rock Artist of the Year: Disturbed

Rock Album of the Year: Hardwired... to Self-Destruct - Metallica

COUNTRY

Country Song of the Year: Somewhere On a Beach - Dierks Bentley

Country Artist of the Year: Thomas Rhett

Country Album of the Year: Traveller - Chris Stapleton

DANCE

Dance Song of the Year: Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

Dance Artist of the Year: The Chainsmokers

Dance Album of the Year: Collage - The Chainsmokers

HIP HOP AND R&B

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: One Dance - Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Drake

R&B Song of the Year: Work - Rihanna featuring Drake

Hip Hop Album of the Year: Views - Drake

R&B Artist of the Year: The Weeknd

R&B Album of the Year: Anti - Rihanna

LATIN/MEXICAN

Latin Song of the Year: Duele El Corazon - Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin

Latin Artist of the Year: Nicky Jam

Regional Mexican Song of the Year: Solo Con Verte - Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Calibre 50

Regional Mexican Album of the Year: Recuerden Mi Estilo - Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

NEWCOMERS

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: The Strumbellas

Best New Country Artist: Kelsea Ballerini

Best New Hip-Hop Artist: Chance The Rapper

Best New Latin Artist: CNCO

Best New R&B Artist: Bryson Tiller

Best New Regional Mexican Artist: Joss Favela

Best New Pop Artist: The Chainsmokers

SOCIALLY VOTED

Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category): Love Yourself - Justin Bieber

Best Collaboration (Socially Voted Category): Work - Rihanna featuring Drake

Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category): Ex's and Oh's - Fifth Harmony

Best Song from a Movie (Socially Voted Category): Girls Talk Boys - 5 Seconds of Summer (Ghostbusters)

Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category): Pillowtalk - ZAYN

Best Underground Alternative Band (Socially Voted Category): Pierce the Veil

Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category): Jack and Jack from Snapchat

Best Fan Army (Socially Voted Category): Fifth Harmony - Harmonizers

