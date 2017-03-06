Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake shine at iHeartRadio Music Awards

The iHeartRadio Awards have wrapped up and while a host of acts shared the acclaim, a select few stole the show.
First, Justin Timberlake - while accepting the night's first award for song of the year for his hit Can't Stop The Feeling - gave a rousing speech about diversity and inclusion.
And rounding out the evening, Mars closed the show, started his performance with his past hit, Treasure, and later sang his newest hit, the groovy That's What I Like.
But the star somewhat rejected the Innovator Award he was presented.
He said: "Innovator is a very heavy word. ...It's a little ironic for me because I genuinely feel like I'm just getting started," Mars, 31, said onstage, sporting a black suit and sunglasses. So buckle up. I don't know where we're going yet but we're going. Keep up y'all."
Other A-list stars were part of the awards show, too.
Ed Sheeran started solo and strummed his guitar during Shape of You and later walked to another stage to perform Castle on the Hill with a full band. Sheeran won best lyrics for co-writing Justin Bieber's Love Yourself.
"We started this song on the back of a tour bus," Sheeran said onstage next to co-writer Benny Blanco (Bieber, who didn't attend, also co-wrote the song).
The Chainsmokers, who won best new artist during the live telecast, performed Paris and Something Just Like This with Chris Martin, who ran into the crowd during the performance.
The EDM duo, who won a Grammy last month, also won dance song of the year for their ubiquitous hit Closer, featuring pop singer Halsey.
"It's been a really, really tough year, but I hope that somehow this song made the summer a little bit better for you guys despite everything that's been going on," Halsey said onstage.
Chris Martin and his band Coldplay won best tour. He accepted the award onstage with three people - not his band mates - but child background dancers who performed with Katy Perry at the top of the show.
"Hello, we are Coldplay. Thank you so much for this award. We love our job and we love our fans," the young girl read from a paper. "You wouldn't believe it, but we are in our late 30s."
Perry, in a bright red blazer, hot-pink pants and a short blonde haircut, kicked off the show with kid dancers dressed as laborers when she sang Chained to the Rhythm.
Miley Cyrus was ecstatic as she introduced her younger sister, Noah Cyrus, to the stage for a performance. Miley and her parents sang along as Noah performed Make Me (Cry) alongside English singer-producer Labrinth.
Pop singer Shawn Mendes, rapper Big Sean and Thomas Rhett - who won country artist of the year - also performed at the show, attended by John Legend, Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, Ansel Elgort, Macklemore, Jhene Aiko, Joe Jonas and more.
Drake, who didn't attend the show, was the top nominee with 12 nods, of which he took home four awards. Fifth Harmony, whose band member Camila Cabello recently left the group, won best fan army.
Some of the winners were announced on Snapchat, including Rihanna (R&B album of the year), Green Day (rock song of the year) and twenty one pilots (alternative rock artist of the year).
FULL WINNERS LIST HERE:
MAIN AWARDS
Song of the Year: Can't Stop the Feeling - Justin Timberlake
Innovator Award: Bruno Mars
Best New Artist: The Chainsmokers
Female Artist of the Year: Adele
Male Artist of the Year: Justin Bieber
Best Duo/Group of the Year: twenty one pilots
Best Tour: Coldplay A Head Full Of Dreams Tour
Pop Album of the Year: 25- Adele
Producer of the Year: Benny Blanco
ROCK
Alternative Rock Song of the Year: Heathens - twenty one pilots
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year: The Strumbellas
Rock Song of the Year: Bang Bang - Green Day
Rock Artist of the Year: Disturbed
Rock Album of the Year: Hardwired... to Self-Destruct - Metallica
COUNTRY
Country Song of the Year: Somewhere On a Beach - Dierks Bentley
Country Artist of the Year: Thomas Rhett
Country Album of the Year: Traveller - Chris Stapleton
DANCE
Dance Song of the Year: Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
Dance Artist of the Year: The Chainsmokers
Dance Album of the Year: Collage - The Chainsmokers
HIP HOP AND R&B
Hip-Hop Song of the Year: One Dance - Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Drake
R&B Song of the Year: Work - Rihanna featuring Drake
Hip Hop Album of the Year: Views - Drake
R&B Artist of the Year: The Weeknd
R&B Album of the Year: Anti - Rihanna
LATIN/MEXICAN
Latin Song of the Year: Duele El Corazon - Enrique Iglesias featuring Wisin
Latin Artist of the Year: Nicky Jam
Regional Mexican Song of the Year: Solo Con Verte - Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Calibre 50
Regional Mexican Album of the Year: Recuerden Mi Estilo - Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
NEWCOMERS
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: The Strumbellas
Best New Country Artist: Kelsea Ballerini
Best New Hip-Hop Artist: Chance The Rapper
Best New Latin Artist: CNCO
Best New R&B Artist: Bryson Tiller
Best New Regional Mexican Artist: Joss Favela
Best New Pop Artist: The Chainsmokers
SOCIALLY VOTED
Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category): Love Yourself - Justin Bieber
Best Collaboration (Socially Voted Category): Work - Rihanna featuring Drake
Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category): Ex's and Oh's - Fifth Harmony
Best Song from a Movie (Socially Voted Category): Girls Talk Boys - 5 Seconds of Summer (Ghostbusters)
Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category): Pillowtalk - ZAYN
Best Underground Alternative Band (Socially Voted Category): Pierce the Veil
Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category): Jack and Jack from Snapchat
Best Fan Army (Socially Voted Category): Fifth Harmony - Harmonizers