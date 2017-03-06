Justin Timberlake dedicates iHeart Radio award to 'different' kids

Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop The Feeling may have lost the Oscar, but it won an iHeartRadio Music Award on Sunday, where the pop star dedicated his win to children who feel "different."

"I wrote this song because I wanted it to be about inclusion, about being together. And so I guess I want to take this opportunity and speak to young people right now 'cause there's a lot of you looking at me," Timberlake said to the crowd.

READ MORE:

• Who is the man behind Lorde's heartbreak?

• The Block NZ boys to release love advice podcast

"If you are black or you are brown or you are gay or you're a lesbian or you are trans, or maybe you're just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee, anyone that is treating you unkindly, it's only because they are afraid or have been taught to be afraid of how important you are."

"Because being different means you make the difference," added Timberlake, who ended his speech with an expletive that was bleeped.

Timberlake picked up the first award of the night for song of the year, presented by actor Jeremy Renner.

Can't Stop The Feeling became a No.1 hit last year and was nominated for best original song at last month's Academy Awards. It's from the animated film Trolls.

Timberlake was just one of the A-list stars at the awards show, which was opened by superstar Katy Perry who - in a bright red blazer, hot pink pants and a short blonde haircut - kicked off the show with a fun vibe and kid dancers when she sang Chained to the Rhythm.

The awards are taking place right now with Drake leading the pack with 12 nominations. You can join the live stream of the awards here: