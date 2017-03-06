Adele Australian tour: Singer confirms she's married

Famously private superstar Adele has finally confirmed one of the worst-kept secrets in music during her Australian tour: She's married.

The singer had first sparked rumours she'd married fiance Simon Konecki back in December last year, when she was photographed wearing a wedding ring.

At last month's Grammys, where she picked up five awards, Adele dedicated her Album of the Year gong to "my husband and my son - you're the only reason I do it", but wouldn't be drawn further to confirm the marriage.

Now, talking to fans on stage during the Brisbane leg of her massive Australian stadium tour, the 28-year-old confirmed she had indeed wed.

"I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record because as bad as a break up can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling," she told the crowd before singing her massive hit Someone Like You.

Adele: 'I'm married now'

"Obviously I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now. I've found my next person."

Adele has been with Konecki, a charity entrepreneur, since 2011. The pair have a four-year-old son, Angelo, who is with the singer during her Australian tour.

Adele was left distraught last week during dress rehearsals for her Perth concert when debris from a firework ended up in Angelo's eye.

Breaking the news to fans in Perth during the first show of her stadium tour, she revealed: "We've been rehearsing here and up until last night we had fireworks for you.

"And obviously everyone likes a fireworks display. However, my son was watching in the crowd ... there wasn't much of a crowd, there was like five people. A bit of debris - it wasn't big - but a bit of s**t went in his eye and he was very upset, so I got rid of the fireworks."

