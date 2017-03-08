Lakeside concert going ahead at Village Green despite forecast rain

Despite forecasts threatening thunderstorms and rain there is good news on the horizon for Saturday's 21st Lakeside concert, says concert chairman Ian Edward.

Having checked YR, a global weather monitoring website, Mr Edward said rain was due from 1pm on Friday to 1pm Saturday, followed by a 12-hour period of no rain.

The annual free outdoor concert is due to start at 7pm Saturday.

While earlier forecasts had prompted talk of alternative indoor venues, Mr Edward said the decision had been made to go ahead at the Village Green.

"This offers a marked change from the thunderstorms forecast for Saturday...we will relocate the stage to diagonally opposite the Lady Jane's corner. All crowd seating will be in the driest areas. It will be a spectacular evening."

Chris Gillies, Lakeside production and event manager, said he was a little apprehensive about the weather, "there's no question we'll get some rain", but everything was going well.

Early show entertainment has been confirmed with 25 performers from Rotorua Boys' High School representing Pasifika, and items presented by the Chinese community.

"It's our 21st year, we want to make it a special occasion for the whole community. It's one year in the planning but it all comes down to the final day," Mr Edward said.





"We are thrilled the half-time gold coin donation will assist 60 people in Rotorua to attend the Special Olympics in Wellington."

Local musician Richard Anaru is a Lakeside veteran, having performed at 12 Lakeside concerts.

Continued below.

Related Content Are these the best Airbnb rentals in NZ? Australian model hailed a hero after rescuing teens from ice lake in Central Park, New York Rachel Smalley: Even as we look back to Christchurch earthquake, let us also look forward

Yet he says every year he gets excited to perform at the "fabulous show".

Mr Anaru said his role was guitar chair, playing both electric and acoustic guitar.

"Whatever pieces are required to be performed I've got to be able to do them."

He is part of the rhythm section, consisting of base drums, electric guitar and keyboard, playing alongside the Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra (APO).

"It's a real pleasure to playing with [the APO] every time they come down to do the show. Not many rhythm sections get to perform with orchestras, I'm very fortunate."

APO was the premier orchestra in New Zealand, Mr Anaru said.

"They are fantastic and hardworking, and they will be at full strength. Everyone should see them, it's very rare for them to be down these ways."

Mr Anaru said he would head to Auckland for rehearsals on Thursday and Friday; the Thursday session with the rhythm section and the Friday with the APO.

"The APO is professional and everything should come together on Friday."

While Mr Anaru couldn't give away which songs would be played he said there would "definitely be renditions of mighty rock classics which will be unmissable".

Rotorua Lakeside Concert

When: Saturday

Where: Village Green

Start time: From 7pm

Cost: Free

Line up includes: The Koi Boys, Tenor Simon O'Neill, Annie Crummer, Jason Kerrison

For more information visit rotorualakesideconcert.co.nz.