First pictures emerge of Martine McCutcheon as she reunites with co-star Hugh Grant 13 years on

Their romance first captured hearts in the original film 13 years ago.

And Martine McCutcheon and Hugh Grant have now reunited as their iconic Love Actually characters Natalie and David, to film the much-anticipated Comic Relief sequel on Saturday.

According to Daily Mail, the singer and the A-List actor looked thrilled to be back, as they cuddled up to creator Richard Curtis during their first stint of shooting in London.

Dressed in co-ordinating navy suit ensembles, the pair looked better than ever as they recreated their famous characters in the 10 Downing Street setting - with Hugh portraying the Prime Minister in the original flick.

Having embarked on a romance with the politician in the 2003 movie, Martine's character was seen watching him from the sidelines in the new scene - implying the pair were still united in the upcoming sketch.

Confirming the exciting fate however was the short's director Emma Freud - who shared a photo of Martine in front of the camera on her Twitter page with the caption: 'Our pm is still married. And she's still lovely. #rednosedayactually'

The PM, his wife and the writer who never worked out a good camera face. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/TT0pZB5p2P — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

Also sharing an image of Hugh shooting his speech, the broadcaster then emulated the view of beloved fans as she wrote beside the image: 'And here he is. Our Prime Minister. Again. And still hot.'

Martine is reprising her character Natalie, who began as a junior member of the household staff at 10 Downing Street.

Having battled against their spark during the whole flick, the brunette went on to score a happy ending when she won the affections of the PM - with him visiting her home out in Wandsworth to declare his love.

Our pm is still married. And she's still lovely. #rednosedayactually pic.twitter.com/MGtUVDGiBE — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 5, 2017

The EastEnders actress had gushed about the exciting sequel on Loose Women earlier this month, and revealed that she and Hugh, 56, had formed a firm friendship since the original.

She said on the show: 'We just have the banter - we're so different - we're from such different backgrounds.

Discussing her hopes for their famous characters, she had continued: 'I'm hoping me and Hugh are still together because we're filming together.

'I'd love for them to have a couple of kids and for him to still be doing the silly dancing.'

Martine had been seen arriving on set with producers earlier that day, where she joined the film's famous cast for the first time since 2003.

With her outfit concealed by a chunky winter coat, which she kept buttoned up in the cold, it was hard to tell what sort of scene Martine was set to shoot.

However heading to set with a beaming smile on her face, the star's excitement was clear to see as she geared up to reprise her 'common' girl role.

The Love Actually reboot has sent fans into a frenzy, with a host of stars confirming their return, including Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson.

