The 'cash me ousside' girl's income

The 'catch me outside' girl is cashing up.
Becoming an internet sensation has benefits.

Danielle Bregoli, gained internet fame after she appeared last year on "Dr. Phil" and uttered her infamous line, "cash me outside, how bow dah," after she threatened to fight her mother.

Since the episode went viral, Bregoli made headlines for other instances of wild behavior, which included punching a passenger aboard a Spirit Airlines plane.

The teen now has a verified Instagram account with 3.4 million followers, a Facebook fan page with more than 800,000 likes, an official Twitter account and even an online store selling a wide variety of tasteful "Cash Me Ousside" memorabilia.

But merchandise is not the only thing that's helping her get rich.

It's being reported the internet sensation is charging $30,000 per public appearance. The appearence fee goes up to $40,000 if you're outside the states.


The teen may also be getting her own reality show, that could help her boost her cash reserves even further.

Bregoli's managers say they have already been contacted by seven production companies - four of which are interested in doing a reality series with Bregoli and her mom.

- NZ Herald

