New footage shows Louis Tomlinson airport brawl

New footage appears to show Louis Tomlinson's girlfriend being attacked by two other females at Los Angeles Airport.

The One Direction singer was arrested after an altercation with a paparazzo at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday but in new footage, obtained by RadarOnline, his girlfriend Eleanor Calder appears to have been physically threatened by two people before Tomlinson rushed to her aid.

The clip shows Tomlinson first intervening after the photographer took pictures of Eleanor and invaded her personal space. While she walked away, Tomlinson tried to grab the man's camera.

The pair then appeared to struggle before Tomlinson tripped and brought the photographer down with him.

Tomlinson can be heard shouting, "What the hell is happening?" and, "Can we get some help?" before rushing over to help Calder, who was pushed into a corner by the two females.

Airport security then intervened and Tomlinson and Calder walked away.

Tomlinson' lawyer Martin Singer said: "The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis. It's not the first time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defence."

TMZ reported that Tomlinson, 25, was later arrested and booked for simple battery.

He was released on US$20,000 bail but is due to appear in court in Los Angeles on March 29.

- Bang! Showbiz

- NZ Herald