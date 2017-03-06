Kate McKinnon mocks Kellyanne Conway, Jeff Sessions on Saturday Night Live

By News Corp Australia Network, Staff writers

Not only did Kellyanne Conway spark outrage by kneeling on a sofa as President Donald Trump met with dignitaries in the Oval Office, she made herself a target for Saturday Night Live.

Actress Kate McKinnon assumed the beleaguered White House counsellor's now-infamous pose in the background of various shots during last night's show - on a chair, on top of the "Weekend Update" desk, and after a performance by musical guest, Father John Misty.

During the "Weekend Update" segment, anchor Michael Che noted that he felt bad for Conway.

"You know when an airline loses your luggage, and you can't talk to the CEO so you end up screaming at some frazzled lady that's now got to spend her lunch break crying into a lean cuisine?" Che asked.

"That lady is Kellyanne Conway... Could you imaging being customer service for Donald Trump?"

McKinnon again stepped into the shoes of embattled Attorney General Jeff Sessions, opening the show with a parody of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.

"My name's Jeff, Jeff Sessions," McKinnon told actress Leslie Jones while sitting on a bus bench. "I'm the attorney general of the whole United States."

"Being in the government is so fun." #SNL pic.twitter.com/EW3zNiMO6A — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017

McKinnon's Sessions eventually shared a bench with actress Octavia Spencer.

Reprising her role of Minny Jackson in the 2011 film The Help, Spencer handed Sessions a chocolate pie - which contained a very special ingredient - in the ultimate act of defiance.

Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017

As host of last night's SNL, Spencer mocked Trump, the epic Oscars stuff-up and people who keep mixing up her recent movie, Hidden Figures, with the film Fences, starring Viola Davis and Denzel Washington.

"There were three black movies at the Oscars this year - that's a lot for America," Spencer joked of the "Hidden Fences" mix-ups.

She joked that the solution was to produce a three-way mashup of the best picture nominees with prominent African-American roles: "Hidden Fences Light," which could be billed as "the story of three black women who send an introspective gay guy to build a fence on the moon."

