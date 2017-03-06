Classical review: Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, Auckland Town Hall

What: Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra - Scottish Symphony

Where: Auckland Town Hall

Respighi's third suite of Ancient Airs and Dances made a welcoming overture for Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra's concert.

Developed from relatively modest lute pieces, the Italian composer's arrangements were magnificently delivered by a full, vibrant string section.

Conductor Giordano Bellincampi's ardent pursuit of detail ensured a subtle and responsive orchestral weave, well-sprung rhythms and a surfeit of wonderful colours.

Bede Hanley gave a brilliant account of Christopher Rouse's Oboe Concerto. The almost sensual sheen of the opening, with muted brass, was unforgettable. It was a mood revisited in the middle section, a garden of sonic enchantment for the soloist's rapturous soliloquy.

Few works are more dependent than Mendelssohn's Scottish Symphony on the right performance. The composer's friend, Schumann, insisted it demanded a virtuoso orchestra and the APO was in prime form. Bellincampi shrewdly sidestepped sing-song sentimentality with exquisitely moulded phrasing, peppered with lusty climaxes.

One might well have imagined some Highland fairy folk frolicking in the scherzo and, in an Adagio too easily rendered bland, there was a stirring nobility in passages of lyricism and majesty.

- NZ Herald