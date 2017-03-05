Angelina Jolie floats through the French countryside for Guerlain

Angelina Jolie has put her divorce woes behind her as she stuns in a new perfume ad for French brand Guerlain.

The actress is the face of Guerlain's newest fragrance Mon Guerlain with the advertisement featuring her floating through a mansion and the French countryside.

The video also cuts to a dreamy man attempting to create Jolie's signature scent.

With her tattoos on clear display, scenes from the video feature a candid Jolie staring into a mirror and directly into the camera as white curtains billow around her.

In one scene, Jolie looked like she was on the verge of tears.

Guerlain's new fragrance has been created for an extraordinary, sincere and authentic woman. Meet Angelina Jolie, the new icon of Guerlain Perfumer. #MonGuerlain A post shared by Guerlain (@guerlain) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:11am PST

The actress was in Cambodia with her six children late last month to premiere her new movie First They Killed My Father.

It was Jolie's first official appearance since filing for divorce from Brad Pitt last September.

The actress, who is best known for her roles in movies such as Mr and Mrs Smith and Lara Croft, seemed carefree in her perfume video for Guerlain despite months of vicious back and forth with Pitt.

The company used social media to announce their "new icon" writing, "Guerlain's new fragrance has been created for an extraordinary, sincere and authentic woman."

- news.com.au