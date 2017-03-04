Adele tells Brisbane mayor to 'shut up' at Gabba gig

When it comes to staging concerts at the Gabba it would be best if Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk and his deputy Adrian Schrinner "shut up", according to Adele.

The UK superstar told the sold-out show that she heard of all the controversy about her playing the stadium.

In the lead-up to the first of her two shows, both Mr Quirk and Mr Schrinner spoke of their opposition to the concert being held at the Gabba because of the logistics of moving 60,000 people by bus.

"I know there was a bit of controversy about me playing the Gabba," Adele said. "I think they should shut up with their bloody moaning, f*cking hell."

"Shut up! I come from f*king London. I'm happy to be in Brisbane." Adele's Brisbane City Council broadside came moments after a beetle, a cricket and a cockroach joined her onstage.

""Oh my god, I'm not just saying it because of last time, there's a beetle on my stage ... just saw a cockroach . run for your life," she joked.

"It's a sanctuary up here, I'm loving it." Scheduled to start at 7.30pm, the 28-year-old Grammy and Oscar winner appeared on stage at 7.55am in a sequined plum ball gown.

Her choice of attire was not quite suited to the warm conditions although she only changed for the encore. Instead of putting on something light, she donned a black velvet coat and black pants and a black top.

After belting out the first three songs of her two-hour set, which started with her 2015 No. 1 hit Hello, Adele stopped to talk about how she may not have dressed appropriately for the occasion.

"I'm sure you can tell I'm not cut out for your weather," she said. "My makeup has already come off. I'm shining. Even my eyelids are sweating.

"I've never worn a dress like this. I'm basically celebrating Beauty and The Beast coming out."

