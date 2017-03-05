6:56am Sun 5 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson arrested in airport scuffle

LOS ANGELES (AP) " One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has been arrested for allegedly attacking a photographer at Los Angeles International Airport, an incident the singer's lawyer described as "provoked" by paparazzi.

The incident happened Friday after Tomlinson, arriving on a flight with his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, asked a photographer to stop filming. After an alleged scuffle, the photographer made a citizen's arrest on Tomlinson.

Tomlinson was released, and a court date was set for March 29.

Martin Singer, his lawyer, in a statement said the paparazzi "provoked and caused the altercation" and that Tomlinson came to his girlfriend's defense after she was being "attacked."

One Direction, which formed in 2010, has had hits including "Drag Me Down," ''Story of My Life," ''What Makes You Beautiful," ''Perfect" and "Best Song Ever."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 05 Mar 2017 07:43:34 Processing Time: 29ms