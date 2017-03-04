5:07pm Sat 4 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…
Russell Blackstock
Russell Blackstock is a senior reporter at the Weekend Herald and Herald on Sunday.

Kiwi newlyweds still on a high after dream honeymoon to the Grammys

Kiwi newlyweds Viki-Lee and Shane Griffiths won a trip to the Grammys in Hollywood which doubled up as their honeymoon. Picture / supplied
Kiwi newlyweds Viki-Lee and Shane Griffiths won a trip to the Grammys in Hollywood which doubled up as their honeymoon. Picture / supplied

Newlyweds Shane and Viki-Lee Griffiths are still pinching themselves after a dream honeymoon rubbing shoulders with music superstars at the Grammys in Los Angeles.

The couple, from Ngaruawahia, near Hamilton, won the VIP trip in a competition two weeks before they tied the knot at the end of January.

Viki-Lee is still reeling after walking the red carpet at the Staples Centre where the awards were held last month. She was also thrilled to see some of her favorite acts perform including Adele, Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars and John Legend.

"The timing was perfect," Viki-Lee, a 28-year-old bar manager, told the Herald.

"We had been planning on getting married for eight months so when we won the trip to LA we brought the wedding forward.

"It was a honeymoon we will never forget. It was amazing."

The holiday of a lifetime almost never happened after the couple at first thought a phone call to tell them they were going to the Grammys was a hoax. They won the prize after Viki-Lee put $20 on her Q Mastercard at Christmas.

"My husband took the call and asked them to phone back because I was busy," she said.

"Then when they got in touch again I put the phone down because I thought it was a family member playing a prank.

Continued below.

Related Content

"But when we got an email of confirmation it sank in we were going to the Grammys, so the wedding plans were moved forward."

Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles last month. Photo / AP
Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles last month. Photo / AP

Viki-Lee was given five-star treatment in the run up to the awards. She was pampered by makeup artists and hairdressers.

"I wore a dress from Forever New and Shane wore a cool dinner suit," she said. "Walking the red carpet was awesome and it was great to see acts like Bruno Mars and Adele because I've wanted to see them in New Zealand but it was too hard to get tickets."

The couple have four young children between them and the kids were delighted mum and dad - who is a truck driver - were mingling with some of the biggest names in music.

"They took our Grammy tickets to school and showed their friends and teachers," Viki-Lee said. "They were just as excited as me and Shane about the whole thing."

Q Card Grammy trip winner Viki-Lee Griffiths and family. Partner Shane and children Savannah-Rose,8, Malia-Anne,7,Bentley,5, and Turi,1, in the garden of their Ngaruawahia home. Picture/ supplied
Q Card Grammy trip winner Viki-Lee Griffiths and family. Partner Shane and children Savannah-Rose,8, Malia-Anne,7,Bentley,5, and Turi,1, in the garden of their Ngaruawahia home. Picture/ supplied

- NZ Herald

Read more by Russell Blackstock

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 04 Mar 2017 17:52:47 Processing Time: 22ms