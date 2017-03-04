3:37am Sat 4 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Patrick Stewart applying to be US citizen to oppose Trump

NEW YORK (AP) " Patrick Stewart says he's applying for U.S. citizenship in order to fight and oppose President Donald Trump.

The British actor said on Thursday's episode of "The View" that he and his wife went to Washington last month to visit friends and to ask them what they could do about Trump. He said the only answer was to "fight" and "oppose" Trump, but he can't do that because he's not a citizen.

The 76-year-old Stewart stars in "X-Men" and "Star Trek." He reprises his role as X-Men founder Professor X in the Wolverine tale, "Logan," which opens Friday.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 04 Mar 2017 04:22:31 Processing Time: 21ms