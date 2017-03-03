12:57am Sat 4 March
British spymasters use movie ad to seek more diverse agents

LONDON (AP) " Britain's MI6 Secret Intelligence Service is using a movie-theater ad in its push for more agents.

The goal is to attract more women and ethnic minorities into the ranks of agents made famous by the fictional spy James Bond.

The 30-second spot marks the first time MI6 has advertised in cinemas.

Officials say they are seeking to promote more diversity in the service.

"Director Alex Younger said Friday: " I want everyone to know that, regardless of background, if you have the skills we need and share our values, there is a future for you in MI6."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

