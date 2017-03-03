10:24pm Fri 3 March
Music world lauds Lorde's new single, 'Green Light'

Lorde has released the first single from her latest album to rave reviews. Photo / Supplied
Lorde's new single Green Light has taken the music world by storm since its release earlier today, with one fellow star calling it a "magnificent bop for the ages".

The Kiwi superstar unveiled her new single after much secrecy and rumour, but fans and critics have been quick to declare the track a hit.

Billboard described Green Light as a song which "barges into your heart on its first play".

"Lorde makes a good case that her songwriting, above all else, is her strongest asset," the weekly music magazine said.

"Green Light is towering because of the tiny details surrounding its euphoric hook, moments and memories carefully stacked upon each other."

Billboard said the 20-year-old's track is the sound of an artist entering adulthood.

"Her ability as a pop auteur growing (quite spectacularly) along with her. Pop fans constantly yearn for this marriage of Big Moment and gorgeous nuance. With the first taste of sophomore album Melodrama, Lorde has entered her prime and hit her mark."



The New Yorker magazine said, "heartbreak has given a much-needed shock to her system".

Friend and fellow pop queen Taylor Swift said in a post on Instagram the new single was a "magnificent bop for the ages".

g2g brb just gonna make up an interpretive dance to this magnificent bop for the ages ELLA I LOVE YOU

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on


The accompanying music video to Green Light on Lorde's official YouTube page has already had more than 3 million views.







- NZ Herald

