Film academy president reassures members after Oscar botch

LOS ANGELES (AP) " The president of the film academy has sent an email to its members telling them they have much to be proud of after this year's Oscars ceremony. And she reassures them changes will be made to avoid a repeat of the botched best-picture announcement that ended the show.

An Academy spokesman confirmed the contents of the email for The Associated Press on Thursday.

In it, President Cheryl Boone Isaacs gives a bullet-pointed list of things she says Academy members have to be proud of.

They include the Jimmy Kimmel's "impeccable" hosting job and the "electric opening number" from Justin Timberlake.

She says the organization should be most proud of the grace and humility of everyone affected by the best-picture mess, including the filmmakers behind "La La Land" and "Moonlight."