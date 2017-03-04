Lorde reveals what went on during time away from music

Lorde has detailed the ugly truth of her new album, saying it outlines the "disgusting, gross" moments of her life, and promising it will get brutally honest.

Speaking to fellow Kiwi Zane Lowe on Apple's Beats 1 Radio, Lorde explained that her long absence from the music scene was the result of "discovery" and figuring out what to say next.

READ MORE:

• Lorde admits stalking Kiwi radio star

• Bachelorettes' words of wisdom - and warning - for new Bachelor

"I think I had that year. Everyone has that first year that feels like the first proper year of adulthood. I moved out of home and all of a sudden I was kind of figuring out; who am I when I'm alone, who am I when I'm doing things just for myself? And I feel like you can really hear that on this record," she said.

A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Nov 7, 2016 at 11:40pm PST

"There's definitely moments where it's like 'oh, she really went there'. That's what that is. I had to tell the truth so starkly to myself and to my friends and people around me. It's amazing actually listening to this body of work and being like, 'wow, that is that year of my life in all of its kind of glory and disgusting - all the gross moments, all the great moments'. It's really special for me to listen to."

But growing up comes with its downsides.

Lorde experienced her first heartbreak in the past year and while she isn't going into detail about it, she did say she's struggled to put it into words - that's what Green Light's all about.

Continued below.

Related Content Green Light producer Jack Antonoff: 'Not many living artists like Ella' Music world lauds Lorde's new single, 'Green Light' Video Watch NZH Focus: Lorde releases Green Light

"The song is really about those moments kind of immediately after your life changes and about all the silly little things that you gravitate towards," she said.

"I say, 'She thinks you love the beach, you're such a liar'. What the f**k, she thinks you like the beach?! You don't like the beach! It's those little stupid things. And I was like, 'how come this thing is coming out so joyous sounding?'

"And I realised, this is that drunk girl at the party dancing around crying about her ex-boyfriend who everyone thinks is a mess. That's her tonight and tomorrow she starts to rebuild. And that's the song for me."

A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Mar 2, 2017 at 1:39pm PST

Of course, she had some help, producing and recording the album with her "best friend", musician Jack Antonoff, who she says is like family now.

"We've spent 18 months every day together working on this recording in his house. He's so wonderful and totally understands me and is such a great listener. I tell him everything, he knows everything about me. And it's a very special kind of rare thing that we have," she gushed to Lowe.

A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Mar 2, 2017 at 1:40pm PST

But despite the growing up, living in Los Angeles, falling in and out of love and finding new family in New York, Lorde revealed she has every intention of coming home.

"It's crazy when you are so young to be spending all your time in LA or New York. I think it can kind of f**k with you if you're a kid. It was important to me to kind of step back from that and go to Golden Dawn and go to Peach Pit and go to these amazing bars in Auckland and live my life there," she said.

"Just generally every time I go home I'm so pleasantly surprised that nothing has changed with the people that I love and the place where we live.

"My relationship with the city and the country is so strong and I know that I'm gonna live there for a long time."

- NZ Herald