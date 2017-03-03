Emma Stone's embarrassing TV debut on musical talent show

By Nick Bond

Thirteen years before she won an Oscar for her singing efforts in the musical La La Land, Emma Stone was already showcasing her musical abilities in her very first on-screen appearance.

The 28-year-old actor - then going by her birth name of Emily made her television debut on the talent competition reality show In Search of the New Partridge Family.

A reboot of sorts of the 70s musical sitcom The Partridge Family, the show was never picked up beyond a pilot, and footage from the sole episode in existence is scarce.

But in the clip above, Stone can be seen belting out the 90s Meredith Brooks hit Bitch in true mid-noughties teen pop-rock style.

It's all very "vintage Lindsay Lohan" and, while she'll probably cringe at the footage now, at least shows music has been a part of Stone's career since the very beginning.

- NZ Herald