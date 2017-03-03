Ed Sheeran hit Justin Bieber in the face with a golf club

Ed Sheeran took a swing at Justin Bieber's face with a golf club. Seriously.

The Shape Of You singer opened up to The Guardian about the "sickening" moment he clocked the young pop star after a messy night.

"We were in Japan," Sheeran explained. "We'd been out to a dive bar. He just drank water and I got hammered. Then we went to a golf course, and he lay on the floor and put a golf ball in his mouth and told me to hit it out of his mouth. I was like, 'F**k, I need to aim this properly,' and I swung.

"You know in films when someone gets punched, and you hear that fake sound, like a slap? But in real life when someone gets punched, you hear that dull thud, a bit sickening? I heard a sound like the last one, and saw his security guard looking at me like ... I'd cracked Justin Bieber right in the cheek with a golf club.

"That was one of those 'What the f**k?' moments."

Sheeran, whose three latest songs are currently on top the ARIA charts, also spoke to The Guardian about how he's splashed his cash.

According to Forbes, he pocketed $46 million last year alone.

"I did what any bloke would do - sorted my family out, bought a sports car that I never drive because I look like a tit in it, bought a house and built a pub in my garden," Sheeran said.

"I spoke to every dude I know and I was like, 'What would you do in the same position?' and they went 'Build a pub.'"

- NZ Herald