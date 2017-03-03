Jane Fonda: 'I've been raped, I've been sexually abused'

Jane Fonda has revealed she was once raped.

The 79-year-old actress was also sexually abused as a child and blamed herself for the horrific incidents until recently.

READ MORE:

• Throwback Thursday: 12-year-old Lorde rocking out

• Kiwi model parties with Selena Gomez

In a new candid interview with fellow Oscar winner Brie Larson, the Grace and Frankie star said: "To show you the extent to which a patriarchy takes a toll on females; I've been raped, I've been sexually abused as a child and I've been fired because I wouldn't sleep with my boss and I always thought it was my fault; that I didn't do or say the right thing."

Jane believes a lot of young girls don't realise when they've been violated.

During the interview to commemorate International Women's Day next week, she told The EDIT magazine: "I know young girls who've been raped and didn't even know it was rape. They think, 'It must have been because I said 'no' the wrong way.'

"One of the great things the women's movement has done is to make us realise that [rape and abuse is] not our fault. We were violated and it's not right."

Jane was also "taken advantage of" in Hollywood and admits it took her "60 years to learn to say no."

She explained: "If anyone offered me anything I would say yes. I took parts I wasn't right for and I was taken advantage of. I didn't know how to stand up for myself.

"Now, I would say, 'No. This is a piece of s***. I don't like the way you're treating me,' and leave. If only I had known then what I do now."

-Bang! Showbiz