North Carolina rapper J Cole has announced a second Auckland show after his first sold out in half an hour.

Cole has added an extra date at Vector Arena on November 29, ahead of his sold-out show on December 1.

Tickets go on sale at 2pm on March 9.

Cole's entire Australasian tour sold out in half an hour. He has also added extra shows in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

His Australasian leg is part of his 57-date 4 Your Eyez Only world tour in support of his 2016 album of the same name.

