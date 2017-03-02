11:32am Fri 3 March
Fans give Lorde's new single the green light

Fans are devouring Lorde's new single Green Light, released this morning as the first taste of her upcoming sophomore album Melodrama.

Green Light is the alt-popstar's take on a heartbreak anthem, and listeners are relishing the track's high energy and sharp lyrics.



I'm already calling this new Lorde track as single of the year

A post shared by Callum Gibb (@callumgibb) on

Some were quick to declare Lorde as queen of green.



Others even drew parallels with the iconic green light in The Great Gatsby.


Green light in the Great Gatsby. #lorde #greenlight #lorde2017 #thegreatgatsby

A post shared by Summer Yang (@summer_is_always_awesome) on

The upbeat track is markedly different from the dark, brooding atmosphere that dominated Pure Heroine, which fans picked up on.



In less than an hour after the song was released, #greenlight was trending on Twitter, and the video had already gathered more than 100,000 views on YouTube.

Lorde announced on Friday morning that her upcoming album is called Melodrama, and posted the artwork on Instagram.

No release date has been given.

Green Light was co-written and produced with Jack Antonoff and Frank Dukes. Antonoff appears in the video, which is directed by Grant Singer.

The singer said the song was "kind of a curve ball", and that the album is "very diverse".

- NZ Herald

