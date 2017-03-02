Fans give Lorde's new single the green light

Fans are devouring Lorde's new single Green Light, released this morning as the first taste of her upcoming sophomore album Melodrama.

Green Light is the alt-popstar's take on a heartbreak anthem, and listeners are relishing the track's high energy and sharp lyrics.

I will proably will never write about my teenage life because Lorde's pretty much doing it for me — Emily Yoshida (@emilyyoshida) March 2, 2017

I'm already calling this new Lorde track as single of the year A post shared by Callum Gibb (@callumgibb) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:35am PST

Some were quick to declare Lorde as queen of green.

On a scale of 1-10 how much did you like the new @lorde single?

Me: pic.twitter.com/QYgs5rr7Sn — space girl (@killantonella) March 2, 2017

Green Light by Lorde has singlehandedly ended the careers of F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Grinch, and stoplights — Kenny (@kcox1002) March 2, 2017

Think of all the traffic accidents Lorde singlehandedly prevented when she invented the stoplight — ryan (@ryanthescottt) March 2, 2017

Others even drew parallels with the iconic green light in The Great Gatsby.

so this new Lorde song is totally a Gatsby thing, yeah? (shhhh just let me have this) — basia padlo (@savageglitter) March 2, 2017

Green light in the Great Gatsby. #lorde #greenlight #lorde2017 #thegreatgatsby A post shared by Summer Yang (@summer_is_always_awesome) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:27am PST

The upbeat track is markedly different from the dark, brooding atmosphere that dominated Pure Heroine, which fans picked up on.

"Green Light" is so different than anything Lorde has done before. So unique. — effy haim (@screamingcoIor) March 2, 2017

Greenlight is so different but you know what it's going to grow on me — ororo munroe (@mistysknight) March 2, 2017

In less than an hour after the song was released, #greenlight was trending on Twitter, and the video had already gathered more than 100,000 views on YouTube.

Lorde announced on Friday morning that her upcoming album is called Melodrama, and posted the artwork on Instagram.

No release date has been given.

Green Light is officially out in the world, and i am so pleased to share with you that this song is the first from my sophomore record, Melodrama. this is the cover, painted by sam mckinniss. welcome to the new world. A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:05am PST

Green Light was co-written and produced with Jack Antonoff and Frank Dukes. Antonoff appears in the video, which is directed by Grant Singer.

The singer said the song was "kind of a curve ball", and that the album is "very diverse".

- NZ Herald