NY Public Library acquires complete archives of Lou Reed

NEW YORK (AP) " The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts has acquired the complete archives of Lou Reed .

The library and Reed's wife, musician Laurie Anderson, made the announcement Thursday, on what would have been his 75th birthday.

The Lou Reed Archive features paper and electronic records, photos, and about 3,600 audio and 1,300 video recordings.

Anderson says the archive couldn't be in a better place: "in the heart of the city he loved the best."

Reed, an aspiring poet, rose to prominence after Andy Warhol encountered his experimental rock band, The Velvet Underground. Warhol produced the band's first studio album.

The library will host free displays and public programs over the next two weeks to celebrate and showcase Reed's life and work, and his collection's new home.