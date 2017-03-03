Lorde has revealed her new album artwork - and it's amazing

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

If a new single wasn't enough to keep Lorde's fans happy today, the Kiwi pop star today revealed the title and artwork for her new album.

And it's incredible.

Lorde took to Instagram after the release of her single Green Light to reveal her new album would be called Melodrama.

Green Light is officially out in the world, and i am so pleased to share with you that this song is the first from my sophomore record, Melodrama. this is the cover, painted by sam mckinniss. welcome to the new world. A post shared by Lorde (@lordemusic) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:05am PST

The album art is a painting of the singer by Sam McKinniss.

"Welcome to the new world," she wrote of the album.

She didn't reveal a release date for the album, but it's expected sometime around her first appearance at Coachella in April.

Watch Green Light below.

- NZ Herald