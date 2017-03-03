9:11am Fri 3 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Lorde has revealed her new album artwork - and it's amazing

If a new single wasn't enough to keep Lorde's fans happy today, the Kiwi pop star today revealed the title and artwork for her new album.

And it's incredible.

Lorde took to Instagram after the release of her single Green Light to reveal her new album would be called Melodrama.


The album art is a painting of the singer by Sam McKinniss.

"Welcome to the new world," she wrote of the album.

She didn't reveal a release date for the album, but it's expected sometime around her first appearance at Coachella in April.

Watch Green Light below.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 03 Mar 2017 09:12:07 Processing Time: 13ms