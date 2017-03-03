7:34am Fri 3 March
Lorde's new single Green Light to drop any minute

After what has felt like an eternity of teasers, cryptic messages and waiting, the day is finally here - Lorde will reveal her new single as well as a music video today.

The Kiwi pop star's "sad and joyous" single Green Light is set to drop at 8am, with a music video that shows her dancing to the upbeat, high energy song in a nightclub.

And it turns out the anticipation is getting to Lorde just as much as it is her fans.

"OMG it's today i could vomit," she wrote on Twitter this morning.


Lorde has been teasing fans for several days with cryptic messages on social media and even sending them on a treasure hunt around Auckland on Wednesday night, where dozens gathered behind the Town Hall to watch short videos projected onto a building.


- NZ Herald

