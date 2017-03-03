Lorde's new single Green Light to drop any minute

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

After what has felt like an eternity of teasers, cryptic messages and waiting, the day is finally here - Lorde will reveal her new single as well as a music video today.

The Kiwi pop star's "sad and joyous" single Green Light is set to drop at 8am, with a music video that shows her dancing to the upbeat, high energy song in a nightclub.

And it turns out the anticipation is getting to Lorde just as much as it is her fans.

"OMG it's today i could vomit," she wrote on Twitter this morning.

OMG it's today i could vomit — Lorde (@lorde) March 2, 2017

Lorde has been teasing fans for several days with cryptic messages on social media and even sending them on a treasure hunt around Auckland on Wednesday night, where dozens gathered behind the Town Hall to watch short videos projected onto a building.

- NZ Herald