Shortland Street gets A-lister exposure with Jimmy Kimmel and Alec Baldwin playing the part

The country's longest-running soap has just had stunning exposure after a top-rating American chat show re-enacted its dramatic penis cliffhanger scene.

American late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has taken off the latest viral Shortland Street scene that ended with Dr Chris Warner delivering the memorable line "Please tell me this is not your penis!"

The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! admits he doesn't know too much about the antipodean soap but he says he recognises a "hell of a cliffhanger" when he sees one.

The final moments of the show are aired before Kimmel decides on key roles to re-enact the dramatic scene. At this point Hollywood A-lister Alec Baldwin, who has been focusing recent dramatic efforts on impersonating President Donald Trump, walks out to play Warner.

The skit is met with rapturous applause.

Shortland Street seems to be basking in the high-profile recognition of the line, which has become an internet hit, re-tweeting comments about the skit.

- NZ Herald